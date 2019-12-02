Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejcyzk Likely For UFC 248 In March

Weili Zhang’s first UFC strawweight title defense is close to being finalized as she will likely take on former strawweight champion, Joanna Jedrzejcyzk. MMA Fighting was first to report the news, that the scrap is targeted for UFC 248 on March 7.

Currently, no location or venue has been announced for UFC 248.

Zhang won the strawweight title back in August where she knocked out Jessica Andrade in 42 seconds in her home country of China. She became the first-ever UFC champion from China. Before the title fight win, she edged out a decision win over Tecia Torres at UFC 235. She is currently 4-0 inside the Octagon and 20-1 as a pro and on a 20-fight winning streak.

Jedrzejcyzk, meanwhile, is the longest-reigning champion in strawweight history and is looking to reclaim her title. The Pole returned to the win column last time out as she beat Michelle Waterson by decision in the main event of UFC Tampa earlier this year. Before that, she lost to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 231 for the flyweight title.

The 32-year-old defended the 115-pound strap five times and held the belt from March of 2015 when she defeated Carla Esparza to November of 2017 when she was knocked out by Rose Namajunas.

It is not known if this fight will headline UFC 248 or serve as the co-main event to another title fight.