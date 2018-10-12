What Khabib Was Saying To McGregor While Smashing Him At UFC 229 (Video)

Khabib Nurmagomedov promised he was going to talk to Conor McGregor while he smashed him at UFC 229. He did exactly that. “The Eagle” successfully defeated the Irishman last week (Sat. October 6, 2018) to defend his lightweight title. The Russian’s grappling proved to be extremely dominant against “Mystic Mac.”

Once the fight got to the ground, Khabib unleashed some devastating ground-and-pound. It turns out, while he was hitting McGregor, Khabib was speaking to the Irishman. Here’s what he said (via Bloody Elbow):

“Huh?! We’re talking. Let’s talk now.”

“Let’s talk!”

“Let’s talk now!”

“Let’s talk!”

Shortly after this, McGregor could be heard telling Khabib “it’s only business.” Khabib responded with, “Hey! Let’s talk!”

Of course, McGregor would be submitted in the fourth round via neck crank. All hell then broke loose with a team vs. team post-fight brawl that broke out. It remains unclear what the punishments for those involved will be.

What do you think about Khabib’s comments in the middle of his fight with McGregor?