What To Make Of Jon Jones’ Recent USADA Drug Test

For the first time in the year 2018, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was drug tested by USADA. It’s the first time Jones has been tested all year while he’s been sitting out on a provisional suspension since being caught for a banned substance following his knockout win over Daniel Cormier last summer at UFC 214. Meanwhile, Cormier has been tested eight times in 2018. It sure seems odd that the guy sitting out because he tested positive for a second time isn’t getting routinely tested while Cormier is getting tested every month. And it’s even stranger considering Jones has went on social media to tell the world he hasn’t left the testing pool the entire time. So what gives?

It’s hard to say what to make of this lone test, but of course the conspiracy theories are floating around online. There is a subset of MMA fans and media who are convinced USADA is in cahoots with Jones and the UFC to get him off easy so the UFC can have its superstar back in action. They’re convinced there is some funny business going on, and that Jones’ recent test could be an indication that he could soon be cleared to fight. Then there’s another subset of fans and media who believe it’s just a coincidence that Jones has only been tested once, and that there’s nothing going on behind the scenes. Honestly, we don’t know what’s going on, and we’re only left to speculate. But when you’re talking about a fighter’s career and his reputation, perhaps it’s better to get the facts in order rather than to be out there on social media speculating about him.

If you ask me, I definitely think the recent test is an indication that progress is finally being made in Jones’ USADA case, but I wouldn’t go as far as saying something funny is going on. I really don’t think that’s fair to say. After all, even if you hate Jones, you have to give the man his say in court. So until his final hearing is had and we find out for sure what happened last July then it’s unfair to speculate. But after not being tested for such a long time, to get tested now has to make one think that Jones could be back soon, or at least get a date when he’s coming back. That’s a good thing for the sport, to at least have some clarity on the issue. After all, Jones is arguably the greatest fighter in MMA history, and he’s missed the better part of the last few years of his athletic prime sitting on the sidelines due to supposed failed tests. So it’s only a good thing to finally have some closure on what happened at UFC 214 in Jones’ test despite what the findings are.

So let’s just wait and see what happens. It seems at this point that there’s going to be a conclusion to Jones’ USADA saga once and for all. Either he did test positive and he’ll get a couple years on the sidelines, or they find he didn’t do anything and maybe he gets a year or less. It will finally be good to know what exactly happened. Jones is an amazing fighter and if he can come back to the UFC it would help the company out at a time when it is desperate for stars. And Jones would bring a lot of excitement to the sport during what’s been a bit of a dry period. We should find out soon enough, and once we do get some more information from USADA then it will be more fair to talk about what happened with Jones.

What do you make of Jon Jones being drug tested for the first time in 2018?