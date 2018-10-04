Dana White Says He’ll Try To Make Diaz vs. Poirier Five Rounds

The people have spoken, and UFC President Dana White seems to have heard. Recently, it was announced that a women’s flyweight title fight will main event UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden. This came as a bit of a surprise to most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans.

UFC 230 is shaping up to be one of the biggest cards the promotion has put on all year. Many expected a much more high-profile fight to serve as the headliner. With that being said, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks will get that spot. Fans have called for, instead, the co-main event to be elevated to the main attraction.

That fight being lightweights Nate Diaz and Dusting Poirier squaring off. Due to the bout not being a main event or title fight, it’s only scheduled for three rounds. Fans took to Dana White’s Instagram and asked him to try and make it five rounds, possibly elevating it to the main event in the process. White suggested that he’ll try and get a deal done to make it happen:

@mma_kings @CTaylor_96 Dana White says on instagram he wants to see Poirier vs Diaz as the main event and will try to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/WepYQcNFPV — Taylor (@CouldBeTaylor) October 4, 2018

What do you think about Diaz vs. Poirier possibly being five rounds?