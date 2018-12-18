Dana White: Donald Trump Called And Couldn’t Stop Talking About UFC 231

The UFC 231 pay-per-view (PPV) received tremendous reviews from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. Gunnar Nelson picked up a bloody second-round submission victory over Alex Oliveira after some nasty elbows. Thiago Santos showed extreme toughness in his second-round knockout win over Jimi Manuwa. Valentina Shevchenko defeated Joanna Jędrzejczyk to capture the vacant UFC women’s flyweight championship.

And finally, Max Holloway retained his featherweight title after a tough showing from challenger Brian Ortega. Many fans loved the action-packed Toronto card – including United States President Donald Trump. Recently, UFC President Dana White was a guest on the “Pardon My Take” podcast to talk about the event.

During the interview, White revealed that President Trump called him and “couldn’t stop talking” about the UFC 231 PPV (via Bloody Elbow):

”So, he calls me on Tuesday,” White said. “For 15 minutes he couldn’t stop talking about the fight. ‘Greatest fight I’ve ever seen in my life.’ He watched the fight with Melania. ‘Greatest fight I’ve ever seen.’

“He’s talking about how tough Holloway and Ortega both are and he’s going off about the fights. And Thiago Santos, he couldn’t believe. ‘That fight was incredible,’ and all this stuff. As human beings, we love fighting.”