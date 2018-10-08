Dana White Says Khabib Should Get $250,000 Fine, Four To Six Month Suspension

The repercussions from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s actions at UFC 229 will undoubtably be aggressive. After defeating Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Khabib jumped the Octagon and attacked McGregor teammate Dillon Danis, who was antagonizing Khabib at cageside. This was the beginning of a huge post-fight brawl that broke out between both teams.

Immediately after the ordeal, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) withheld Khabib’s fight purse. McGregor’s, however, was not. Initially it was believed that Khabib would be the only fighter punished for the ordeal. However, it was revealed today the NSAC is also pursuing a complaint against McGregor as well. With that being said, Dana White has a good idea of what Khabib will be slapped with by the NSAC.

White spoke to TMZ Sports recently to offer his thoughts on the matter. The UFC boss said “The Eagle” should be fined $250,000, and suspended for somewhere between four to six months (via MMA Junkie):

“They took his whole purse right now and they’re talking about keeping his purse – I do not think that that should happen,” White said. “You should not be able to keep his whole purse. I think they should take ($250,000) from him,” White said. “(He) absolutely keeps his title. And he’s going to get suspended, so maybe you give him a four to six months suspension.”

