Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White says a third bout between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones could be contested at heavyweight.

Cormier is currently the “champ champ.” He holds the UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titles. “DC” is currently set to face Brock Lesnar in early 2019, but a familiar foe is now eligible to compete on Oct. 28. Cormier and Jones have been firing off verbal jabs on social media since the announcement of Jones’ eligibility.

Dana White: We Might See Cormier vs. Jones III at Heavyweight

With a rivalry as ugly as Cormier vs. Jones, fans have been clamoring for a third bout between the two. Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said we may see it at heavyweight:

“I would like to see it, I think the fans would like to see it. What would be interesting is … we might see it at heavyweight. I’m gonna do whatever DC wants to do. Daniel Cormier has been an incredible champion for us. He’s an incredible human being. He’s a stud and I’m gonna do everything in my power to keep that man happy.”

Jones has ruled the light heavyweight division, but for a while analysts and fans have agreed that “Bones” will eventually have to move up to heavyweight due to his size. There will likely come a time when Jones’ body will refuse weight cutting and he’ll make the jump up to heavyweight. It seems like it’s not a matter of “if,” but “when.”

