Dana White Will Be ‘Blown Away’ If NSAC Doesn’t License Jones

Jon Jones has finally returned to UFC action. But it didn’t go down without a little bit of controversy. “Bones” returned to face Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of this past weekend’s UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV). Jones was able to defeat “The Mauler” via third-round TKO. Initially, the PPV was set to happen from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, there were some complications during fight week.

Metabolites of a banned substance were found in Jones’ system during a recent drug test. However, it was determined those metabolites were the same ones that Jones was suspended for last year, meaning he did not re-ingest anything illegal. Thus, Jones was allowed to stay on the UFC 232 card. But due to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) not being able to license Jones in time to fight, the event was moved to California.

UFC 232 went down from The Forum in Inglewood after the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) licensed Jones to compete. After Jones’ victory, White spoke to media to offer his thoughts on the series of events. In regards to if he thinks the NSAC will license Jones to fight in the near future, White said he’d be “blown away” if they didn’t (via MMA Junkie):

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” White said. “I don’t know what to expect, but I would be blown away if they didn’t give him a license to fight in Nevada. It makes no sense – it makes no sense at all.”

“They could’ve done (a hearing) on Friday (of fight week). I’m a degenerate gambler, but I ain’t that much of a gambler. I wasn’t willing to risk that. If I have an ace and the dealer has an ace, I’m taking even money. I’m taking even money all day. So we moved the thing to California.”

