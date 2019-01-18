If Cyborg & Nunes Win Their Next Fights, Dana White Is Open To Rematch

It looks like there is a way UFC President Dana White would be open to rematching Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes. The pair initially fought last month at UFC 232 in California. Nunes knocked out Cyborg in under a minute, winning the UFC women’s featherweight title. Now, she’s the first-ever “Champ Champ” in the history of women’s mixed martial arts (MMA). After the fight, Cyborg said she’d like to rematch “The Lioness” next.

However, White didn’t show much interest in the fight, saying the first bout was pretty decisive. Not to mention Nunes doesn’t seem to have much interest at fighting at featherweight again. Speaking at this week’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 press conference, White said he’d be open to making the rematch if Nunes and Cyborg each win their next fights. He thinks the potential rematch could be “huge” (via MMA Mania):

“There’s a reason we didn’t do it (champion vs champion fights) for a long time. It’s tough enough to defend one belt, let alone two,” White said. “Amanda is going to have another fight, Cris is going to have another fight. So we will see how that all plays out, and when the time comes …listen, everyone has their opinion of what they think they want at that point in time.

“But should they both win another fight, I think a rematch between them is huge. It’s a big fight, important fight. Neither one of them were crazy about the first time and we got it done. We will see how everything plays out.”

What do you think about a possible Cyborg and Nunes rematch down the road?