White Says Covington Will Get Another UFC Title Shot, Just Not When He Wants

There has been quite a bit of animosity between Colby Covington and UFC President Dana White as of late. Covington has long been expected to challenge Tyron Woodley for the UFC welterweight championship. “Chaos” won the interim welterweight championship this past summer. Despite expectations of a unification bout on the horizon, Woodley has now been booked in two different fights.

He defended his championship against Darren Till in Texas, and will now be facing Kamaru Usman at UFC 235. Covington and Woodley have both had issues that have prevented their fight from happening. With Usman getting the next 170-pound title opportunity, Covington is not pleased. White was asked about the situation at this week’s UFC on ESPN+ 1 press conference.

White said that Covington will get another shot at the title eventually, but it won’t be on his terms (via MMA Junkie):

“You can ask anybody who’s been on this stage for a long time, when we call, if you take the fight, you take the fight. And if you don’t, other people will,” White said. “That’s how this thing goes. It keeps rolling. When we call and we make an offer, you take it. He didn’t.

“He’ll get another shot. It’s just not going to be when he wanted and when he thought it was coming. Usman went in there and fought that fight (vs. Rafael dos Anjos). I said that night, I wasn’t shy about it, ‘Usman looked good tonight. I’d actually like to see Usman versus Woodley,’ and we got it done.”

What do you think about White saying Covington will get another UFC title shot?