Dana White: Tony Ferguson Deserves Next UFC Lightweight Title Shot

Dana White gives Tony Ferguson the ultimate backing.

Fight fans are wondering who will be next in line for a shot at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title. Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov awaits a punishment from the Nevada State Athletic Commission as does Conor McGregor. White says McGregor, who was submitted by Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, wants a rematch. The “Notorious” one may have to wait in line.

Dana White Says Tony Ferguson Should Get Next Shot

In the co-main event of UFC 229, Ferguson earned a TKO victory over Anthony Pettis. Ferguson never lost his interim UFC lightweight title, but was stripped due to an injury. He’s eyeing a title shot against Nurmagomedov and White told ESPN‘s Brett Okamoto that he thinks it’s the right fight to make:

“I haven’t even thought about a [McGregor] rematch. Obviously, I know Conor wants a rematch. We need to do what’s right and what’s fair. We’ll see how it plays out. We literally haven’t thought about it yet. … As a fight fan, you’ve got to go with Tony. Tony had the belt, tweaked his knee, got stripped, this fight happens — Tony never lost the [interim] belt in a fight. Neither did Conor, but Conor got the opportunity to actually fight [Nurmagomedov]. I think Tony deserves the next shot.”

“El Cucuy” is the number one ranked UFC lightweight. Ferguson is on an 11-fight winning streak and hasn’t been defeated since May 2012.

Do you want to see Tony Ferguson challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title?