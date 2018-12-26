Whittaker & Adesanya Open As Early UFC 234 Favorites

The early betting odds are in for UFC 234.

UFC 234 takes place inside the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 9. In the main event, Robert Whittaker will put his UFC middleweight title on the line against Kelvin Gastelum. The co-main event will see rising undefeated 185-pounder Israel Adesanya collide with future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva.

Early UFC 234 Betting Odds Favor Whittaker & Adesanya

Whittaker and Adesanya will be fan favorites on fight night, but the oddsmakers also have them as favorites. 5Dimes (via Best Fight Odds), has Whittaker as a -230 favorite over the +190 Gastelum. Adesanya is a sizable favorite early against Anderson Silva. “The Last Stylebender” is a -400 favorite, while “The Spider” sits as a +280 underdog.

“The Reaper” is looking to prove that he’s the 185-pound ruler for many years to come. Whittaker captured the interim gold when he defeated Yoel Romero in their first encounter back in July 2017. When Georges St-Pierre vacated his middleweight gold, Whittaker was promoted as the undisputed champion. He had a rematch with Romero, but it wasn’t a title defense as “The Soldier of God” missed weight. Whittaker won the bout via split decision.

As for Adesanya, he’s quickly becoming one of the fastest rising stars in the sport of mixed martial arts. With his exciting fighting style and personality inside the Octagon, many say that Adesanya reminds them of Silva. Time will tell what transpires when “The Last Stylebender” and “The Spider” collide.

