Whittaker vs. Cannonier, Walker vs. Krylov UFC Bouts Being Discussed

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier and Johnny Walker vs. Nikita Krylov are in the works for March.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani brought word that the UFC is in discussions to make these bouts a reality. Whittaker vs. Cannonier is targeted for March 7, while Walker vs. Krylov is being talked about for March 14. While Walker vs. Krylov is close to being a done deal, there’s a holdup with Whittaker vs. Cannonier.

Whittaker has made it no secret that he feels a bout with Darren Till is inevitable. He even discussed the possible matchup on Grange TV.

“I can see him, he’s going to stay in the middleweight division and he’s going to be dangerous,” Whittaker said on Grange TV. “Now he’s in the top-five. I’m going to have to fight him.”

“The Reaper” praised Till for his successful UFC middleweight debut against Kelvin Gastelum.

“He looked great … Whenever anyone puts a mic in his hands, I love it, I tune in. I’m gonna have to fight him. I’m going to have to fight him.”

Furthermore, Whittaker has doubled down and wants to meet Till in London. Time will tell if the UFC grants the former middleweight champion’s wish. “The Reaper” lost his gold when he was stopped by Israel Adesanya via second-round TKO back in October.