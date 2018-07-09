Who Brock Lesnar Initially Picked To Win Miocic vs. Cormier

Daniel Cormier shocked a lot of people this past weekend (Sat. July 7, 2018).

“DC” went into the main event of UFC 226 and knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round to win the UFC heavyweight championship. Now Cormier is the second man in UFC history to hold two titles in different weight classes simultaneously under the promotion’s banner.

After the fight, former UFC heavyweight champion, and current WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar entered the Octagon to confront “DC.” The pair had a shoving match before UFC President Dana White announced later that night Cormier vs. Lesnar for the heavyweight title will happen next.

In the post-fight press conference, White also admitted that Lesnar was picking Miocic to best Cormier because he thought the light heavyweight champ came into the fight too overweight (via MMA Fighting):

“We’re definitely gonna make that fight,” White said. “Lesnar hit me up a couple days ago and said, ‘Sorry I went dark on you but I had some stuff I had to take care of. I’m gonna come to the fight this weekend.’ [I said] ‘Okay, see you Saturday.’

“He came here tonight, he was all fired up, if you couldn’t tell. Right when he got to my seat on the side, he was acting like a lunatic. He was fired up and excited for this fight. His gut told him Stipe because he felt that Cormier put too much weight on for this fight and he thought it was gonna affect him. It didn’t.”

