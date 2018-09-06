Why Valentina Shevchenko Refuses to Underestimate Nicco Montano

By now, it is widely known just how heavily favored Valentina Shevchenko is to become the second flyweight champion in UFC history. She is, in fact, the heaviest favorite to be the challenger in a championship fight in the history of the promotion. Shevchenko has never been one to trash talk, though, or spout overconfidence. Even when she claimed that she had doubts that Nicco Montano would show up to UFC 228, that was primarily because of perceived inconsistencies in Montano’s words and behavior, not because of a failure to believe she could win. So although Valentina Shevchenko is aware of why people are so confident in her, she is committed to remaining humble and not, under any circumstances, underestimating her opponent:

“I know my strength,” Shevchenko told the LA Times. “I know what I’m good at,” she said. “At the same time, it goes against my personality to [become overconfident] because I train for every fight as if it’s the best fight possible. I’ve done everything again to show myself [prepared] for a good fight.”

Valentina Shevchenko is aware that if she is to become a champion, remaining mentally in balance is just as important as physical attributes:

“My coach has taught me since 5 years old, and he stresses not just the quality of training but the mental part. Technique and the mental game have to mesh, balance,” Shevchenko said. “I’m getting closer toward my goal. I will do my best mentally and physically and will do my best to get the belt.”

Do you believe Nicco Montano has a chance to defeat Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 228?