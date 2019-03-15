Wife Of Tony Ferguson Issues Statement Explaining Restraining Order

The wife of UFC star Tony Ferguson issues a statement explaining the restraining order she recently filed against her husband.

Yesterday (Thurs. March 14, 2019) it was reported that the wife of UFC star Tony Ferguson, Cristina Ferguson, filed a restraining order against her husband. The restraining order was filed Wednesday (March 13, 2019) in Orange County California Superior Court. Cristina Ferguson’s restraining order against Ferguson alleged domestic abuse.

She released a statement to ESPN regarding the matter shortly after the news broke. Here’s what she had to say:

“Tony Ferguson is a good husband and good father to our son. The current legal proceedings are a part of a process to ensure that Tony will receive the help necessary to continue being the best possible, as well as to pursue his passion and career as a UFC champion fighter. All positive well wishes are sincerely appreciated and I hope our privacy will be respected.”

The initial report included several police reports in which police were called to the Ferguson home. In those reports, Ferguson was alleged to have torn apart his home’s fireplace, and also allegedly told an unidentified male that someone was “inside his walls.” One of the reports also suggests Ferguson believes someone put a computer chip in his leg.

UFC President Dana White recently said that “personal issues” have been keeping “El Cucuy” outside of the Octagon.

What do you think about the current Tony Ferguson situation?