Promoter Reveals When Wilder vs. Fury Rematch Is Expected To Happen

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury are primed for a heavyweight rematch in the near future. Wilder defended his WBC heavyweight championship against the Englishman in December. The pair fought all 12 rounds in a very eventful affair. Many believe Fury bested Wilder in terms of technicality. However, Wilder did score the only two knockdowns of the entire fight. His second came in the 12th round and arguably could’ve been ruled a knockout.

However, Fury got back to his feet and was able to finish the fight. The judges turned in a Split Decision Draw, meaning Wilder retained his title. After the fight, both men expressed interest in rematching one another. According to Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, a rematch is currently being targetted for June, as he told ESPN:

“We’re trying to make that fight at the moment, everyone wants the fight and most importantly the fighters want it,” Warren said.

“The venue is looking like the U.S., that’s where the money is. Tyson was disappointed with the judging with the last fight, as I was, so a lot of things need to be sorted but the U.S. is where they want it, probably in the second quarter.

“Vegas would be one of the options. I wouldn’t want to go back to California, I didn’t like working with the Californian commission and there were a lot of things we didn’t like there.

“Tyson is already in the gym working hard, ticking over, and I think we would get it [the fight versus Wilder] before June.”

What do you think about a Wilder vs. Fury rematch in June?