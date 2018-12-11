Deontay Wilder Targeting Tyson Fury Rematch For Spring 2019

Deontay Wilder says a rematch against Tyson Fury could very well take place in the spring.

Wilder and Fury engaged in what is widely considered to be the best heavyweight boxing match in years. “The Bronze Bomber” defended his WBC heavyweight title against lineal champion Fury. “The Gypsy King” was more technically sound than Wilder, but he was dropped in the ninth and 12th rounds. It was the 12th-round knockdown that had many instantly believe that Wilder scored the knockout. Instead, Fury beat the 10-count and the two heavyweights fought to a split draw.

Deontay Wilder Reveals Time Frame For Tyson Fury Rematch

Wilder recently appeared on the JRE MMA Show. When asked about the possibility of fighting Fury in Las Vegas, Wilder said the following and even revealed the time frame for the second bout:

“It could be, we’ve got a lot of places. I wouldn’t mind going back to New York as well, boxing history. You got so many diverse people there. A lot of people look at travel and stuff like that. Although it be busy, people still want it to be easy access. Vegas makes it easy for people because the airport is right there and then five minutes you’re on the strip and that’s where most of the people be at. We’ll see when the time comes, I’m open for any place. We’re looking at April, May, June somewhere up in there.”

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury?