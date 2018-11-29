All Hell Breaks Loose During Wilder vs. Fury Staredown (Video)

Yesterday (Wed. November 28, 2018) Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury had their final staredown before they step into the ring this weekend. Wilder will defend his WBC heavyweight title against the Englishman from the Staples Center in Los Angeles Saturday night (December 1, 2018). It’s one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight contests in some time.

Wilder is undefeated in his boxing career with a record of 40-0. He has won all but one of his victories by way of stoppage. A win over Fury would certainly be the biggest of the “Bronze Bomber’s” career. As for Fury, he is also undefeated inside the ring at 27-0. Following his 2015 victory over Wladimir Klitschko, Fury entered a deep depression and was stripped of his heavyweight titles due to inactivity.

This year, he returned to the ring and picked up back-to-back victories in a pair of warm up fights. Now, he’ll step back into the elite side of heavyweight competition when he faces a knockout artist in Wilder. After their press conference yesterday, Wilder and Fury faced off once again before Saturday. The staredown got very heated, and a bit of a skirmish broke out between both teams. Check out the video here:

What do you think about the match-up between Wilder and Fury this weekend?