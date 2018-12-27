Deontay Wilder: I’m Not Worried About An Undefeated Record

Deontay Wilder isn’t focused on having an undefeated record in boxing. Instead, he’s focused on racking up as many titles as possible, and sometimes, a loss can go a long way in humbling a fighter. Recently, Wilder stepped into the ring with Tyson Fury for a tremendous heavyweight contest. Wilder was defending his WBC heavyweight championship.

However, the fight ended with a controversial split decision draw. Many believe Fury was the better technical fighter on the night. But the champion landed the only two knockdowns of the contest. The latter being one that, arguably, could’ve been ruled a knockout. Despite this, talk of a rematch is already underway.

Recently, Wilder spoke to Boxing Scene about where he currently stands in his career. “The Bronze Bomber’s” last outing was extremely close. Before the judges’ scorecards were read, many believed Wilder was about to receive his first career defeat. When discussing a potential loss, Wilder said he’s not putting too much stress on having an undefeated record in the sport:

“A loss or a draw can be a great thing but it all depends on where your minds at.,” Wilder said. “It can make you honest and humble. That’s how you become a 3-time 4-time champion. A lot of people want to see how you fall and get back up.

“That’s what people turn into see how you get back up. I’m not worried about an undefeated record. If I happen to lose, then so be it, watch my comeback and see how I get back. Blessings to all those that get in the ring, we put our life on the line for people’s entertainment.”

