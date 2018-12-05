Deontay Wilder Shares ‘Proof’ Tyson Fury Didn’t Beat 10 Count

Over the weekend, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury put on a tremendous heavyweight contest. Wilder defended his WBC heavyweight title against “The Gypsy King” in a 12 round war. “The Bronze Bomber” was able to knock Fury down twice during the contest despite getting out-boxed by the Englishman for most of the fight. However, the second knockdown Wilder scored in the 12th round was a highly controversial one.

Wilder obliterated Fury, who went down on his back to the canvas, seemingly unconscious. However, somehow, Fury mustered up the strength to get back to his feet and finish the fight. The result was a split draw decision on the judges’ scorecards. Recently, Wilder took to Twitter to make the case that he should’ve actually been declared the winner via knockout.

He shared the following video of his knockdown of Fury, which included a 10-count timer. In the video, Fury doesn’t make it up in time to beat the count:

“Keep the vids coming for The Sick MFs That hate I won, The Blind MFs that can’t face reality and the MFs that just don’t want to see US Succeed”

Former mixed martial arts (MMA) referee Big Jon McCarthy took to Twitter to explain the situation:

“Yes sir, I can explain it to you. You need to understand the mechanics for a knockdown which is as soon as the referee calls the fighter down the time keeper starts a count. The referee moves the standing fighter away towards a neutral corner and then picks up the count from the timekeeper at we will say somewhere around 3 or 4.

“The referee then continues his count up to 10 if the fighter is still down. It is a “10” count not 10 seconds of time. The referee was perfect in this situation. Hope this helps. It was a great fight, wasn’t it”

