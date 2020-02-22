Wilder vs. Fury 2 Live Results Tonight (Feb. 22)

Finally, Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury II is here.

Tonight (Feb. 22), the highly anticipated rematch between Wilder and Fury will take place (see weigh-ins here). The action is being held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title is on the line.

That isn’t the only title bout on the card. WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will put his gold on the line against Jeo Santisima. The co-main event will see heavyweight action between Charles Martin and Gerald Washington. Opening up the main card will be junior middleweight action between Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis.

The main card of Wilder vs. Fury 2 will air live on pay-per-view at 9 p.m. ET. If you’re craving some more boxing action, you can catch the prelims. That portion of the card will air on both ESPN2 and FOX Sports 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both fights will be contested in the junior welterweight division. Amir Imam vs. Javier Molina and Subriel Matias vs. Petros Ananyan will be featured on the prelims.

Main Card (PPV)

WBC Heavyweight Title Fight: Deontay Wilder (c) vs. Tyson Fury

Heavyweight: Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington

WBO Super Bantamweight Title Fight: Emanuel Navarrete (c) vs. Jeo Santisima

Junior Middleweight: Sebastian Fundora vs. Daniel Lewis

Prelims (ESPN2/FS1)