Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will not be allowed to face off at the weigh-ins for their rematch when the competitors take the scale today. According to ESPN, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) has banned Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury from engaging in a face-off after the weigh-ins this afternoon.

The reasoning behind it does not seem clear, but it could be likely due to the shoving that ensued when they did the final press conference earlier this week. While that happened at the beginning of the press conference, and the two heavyweights exchanged barbs nothing else happened that would seem to warrant banning the two from facing off.

Top Rank President Todd Duboef told ESPN, “In my 25 years in boxing I’ve never heard of an administrative body stepping in and prohibiting a face-off.” He expressed shock and added, “It’s the pinnacle moment before the fight.”

Outside of the Wednesday incident, both Wilder and Fury have been cordial to one another in everything else leading up to this week. The last time the two faced each other they fought to a draw with Wilder retaining his WBC title. On Tuesday when Fury arrived he said, “The WBC belt is the only major title I’ve yet to win.” Wilder plans on keeping the title and both men plan to not leave it to the judges.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 official weigh-ins are scheduled for 6 P.M. EST and you can watch them here:

From Premier Boxing Champions

The event will be the first pay-per-view brought to fans by two networks as both FOX Sports PPV and ESPN+ PPV present it this Saturday night.

Is the banning of the two heavyweights just a publicity stunt to drum up pay-per-view buys? Or, is the NSAC warranted in the ban?