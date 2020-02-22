Wilder vs. Fury 2 Salaries: Headliners Guaranteed $25 Million

The salaries have been revealed for the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

Tonight (Feb. 22), Wilder and Fury will collide for the WBC heavyweight championship once again. Wilder has held onto the title since Jan. 2015. He’s retained his championship 10 times, going 9-0-1 in that span. The one draw was against Fury back in Dec. 2018.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has released the salaries for all fighters on the Wilder vs. Fury 2 card, which will be held inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Both Wilder and Fury are guaranteed to make $25 million. Peep the rest of the salaries below (via Bloody Elbow).

Main Card (PPV)

Deontay Wilder $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus percentage of PPV profits)

Tyson Fury $5M (Guaranteed $25M plus percentage of PPV profits)

Charles Martin $250K

Gerald Washington $275K

Emanuel Navarrete $300K

Jeo Santisima $25K

Sebastian Fundora $40K

Daniel Lewis $35K

Prelims (ESPN2/FS1)

Subriel Matias $50K

Petros Ananyan $30K

Amir Imam $30K

Javier Molina $35K

Rolando Romero $8K

Arturs Ahmetovs $7K

Gabriel Flores Jr. $15K

Matt Conway $20K

Vito Mielnicki Jr. $4K

Corey Champion $5K

Isaac Lowe $30K

Alberto Guevara $6K

In the co-main event of Wilder vs. Fury 2, heavyweights Charles Martin and Gerald Washington will collide. We’ll also get to see a WBO super bantamweight title bout between champion Emanuel Navarrete and Jeo Santisima. The pay-per-view portion of the card opens up with a junior middleweight clash between Sebastian Fundora and Daniel Lewis.

The main card will air live on PPV at 9 p.m. ET. Wilder and Fury are expected to be in the ring around midnight ET. As for the preliminary portion of the card, you can catch the action on ESPN2 and FOX Sports 1. Both airings will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of Wilder vs. Fury 2. Join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.