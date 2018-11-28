Wilder vs. Fury Final Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream Today (Nov. 28)

The final Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury pre-fight press conference is set to begin.

Wilder vs. Fury is set to go down on Dec. 1. “The Bronze Bomber” will defend his WBC heavyweight title against Fury. The action will take place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. These two certainly haven’t been shy about trading barbs with Fury recently saying Wilder’s nickname represents settling for third place.

Today (Nov. 28), the final pre-fight press conference for Wilder vs. Fury will take place in Los Angeles. This presser will only feature the headliners. A press conference for the undercard fighters will take place tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. Weigh-ins for the full card will be held tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET inside the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Wilder was last seen in action against Luis Ortiz back in March. “The Bronze Bomber” successfully retained his WBC heavyweight title via 10th round TKO. It was Wilder’s seventh successful title defense.

As for Fury, he’s won two straight since returning to the boxing ring. After defeating Wladimir Klitschko back in Nov. 2015, personal issues kept Fury away from the boxing ring. Suffering from depression, Fury admitted that he was close to a suicide attempt. The undefeated heavyweight scored wins over Sefer Seferi and Francesco Pianeta in his return, but many wonder if he’s ready for Wilder. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event this weekend.

Wilder vs. Fury will air live on Showtime pay-per-view. You can catch the live stream of the presser above at 3:30 p.m. ET.