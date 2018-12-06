Wilder vs. Fury Initial PPV Estimates Revealed

Early estimates for the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury pay-per-view are looking good.

On Dec. 1, Wilder put his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Fury. The action took place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. After 12 rounds of thrilling action, the bout was ruled a split draw. While many feel Fury was robbed of a decision win, there’s no doubting that both men have scored a nice payday.

Wilder vs. Fury Early PPV Estimates

Ring Magazine senior writer Mike Coppinger recently revealed the initial estimates for Wilder vs. Fury and it’s looking like a success:

Sources: It’s early, but #WilderFury is tracking at over 300,000 pay-per-view buys. The break-even point was 250,000, I’m told, so a big win for Showtime and PBC — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) December 5, 2018

The numbers are considered to be impressive given the fact that Wilder and Fury hadn’t headlined a pay-per-view in the United States prior to their showdown. For years many had considered heavyweight boxing to be dormant, but the rise of Wilder, Fury, and Anthony Joshua have changed that perception.

Many have been calling for a rematch between Wilder and Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” has said he isn’t opposed to fighting Fury again. “The Gypsy King” says ideally, he’d like to do battle with Wilder in England.

Do you think a rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury would bring in even higher PPV numbers?