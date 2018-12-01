Wilder vs. Fury Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Once Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury wraps up, be sure to catch the live stream.

Tonight (Dec. 1), the highly anticipated WBC heavyweight title bout between champion Wilder and Fury will take place. The two will do battle inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Going into the fight, Wilder is a slight favorite at -170, while Fury sits at +140.

Wilder vs. Fury Post-Fight Press Conference

Once Wilder vs. Fury concludes, you can catch the post-fight press conference. Barring any hospital visits, “The Bronze Bomber” and “The Gypsy King” are expected to attend. A tentative start time of 3:30 a.m. ET has been set for the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of Wilder vs. Fury. The Showtime pay-per-view will begin at 9 p.m. ET. We’ve got live results from the undercard to the main event. Check out predictions from the MMA News staff here.

This will be Wilder’s eighth WBC heavyweight title defense. He has a professional record of 40-0 with 39 knockouts. As for Fury, he’s 27-0 with 19 knockouts. Many believe Fury’s movement will have to be on point and he has to confuse Wilder if he expects to walk out of the Staples Center with gold. As for Wilder, one punch is all it takes and many experts agree that the champion must stay composed if he can’t find the target early on.

Before Wilder vs. Fury takes place, WBA, IBF, and IBO super welterweight champion Jarrett Hurd will defend his titles against Jason Wellborn. Many see this as a tuneup fight for Hurd as he is returning from rotator cuff surgery.

