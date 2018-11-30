Wilder vs. Fury Predictions: Can The ‘Lineal’ Champion Return To Glory?

The stage is set for a major heavyweight title fight. WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title for the eighth time when he goes up against Tyson Fury tomorrow night (Dec. 1). The action will take place inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

These two heavyweight bruisers have had some intense staredowns in the pressers leading up to their title bout. In the final pre-fight press conference, the two had to be separated as members from both camps were getting heated. You can see the confrontation below as part of Showtime Sports’ “All Access Daily” series:

Wilder was last seen in action back in March. He successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title against Luis Ortiz via 10th round TKO. As for Fury, he’s gone 2-0 since returning from an absence over two years long. If you combine the records of these two, it’s 67-0 with 58 knockouts.

Wilder vs. Fury will air live on Showtime pay-per-view tomorrow night at 9 p.m. ET. MMA News will provide live coverage of the event. That’ll do it for the formalities, let’s get to the predictions:

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury Predictions

Fernando Quiles Jr.: This is a win-win for the sport of boxing. If Wilder successfully retains his title, then the big fight with Anthony Joshua still looms. If Fury is able to beat Wilder and capture the WBC heavyweight title, then you’ve got two big stars from England in Fury and Joshua who are sure to sell out a stadium.

Of course Wilder has the punching power to end anyone’s night earlier, but I don’t expect Fury to make things easy for him. The challenger has shown he can go all 12 rounds and still be able to frustrate his opponents. Fury won’t be an easy target for Wilder, but I think the champion figures it out and catches Fury late in the fight for a TKO victory. (Prediction: Deontay Wilder)

Ed Carbajal: Looking at the two heavyweights and what they have done, it truly can be anyone’s fight to win. However, if you pay attention to what the former heavyweight boxing champs had to say it makes more sense to classify Wilder as the power puncher and Fury as the more technical boxer. Given the history of success against challenging opponents, the further along the bout goes the more it favors Fury as the winner. (Prediction: Tyson Fury)

Jon Fuentes: This is arguably the biggest heavyweight boxing contest in the past several years. Deontay Wilder has amassed an extremely impressive undefeated record of 40-0, finishing all but one by knockout. Fury is one of the better technical heavyweight boxers in the world today, and also packs a mean punch with 19 of his 27-straight wins coming by finish as well. However, Fury has been away from the elite side of the heavyweight pool for far too long, while Wilder has been stopping the likes of Luis Ortiz and Bermane Stiverne. Not many men can withstand Wilder’s ‘Bomb Squad,’ and Fury will likely fall as well. (Prediction: Deontay Wilder)

CONSENSUS: 2-1, Deontay Wilder

Do you agree with the Wilder vs. Fury predictions of the MMA News staffers? Who do you think will win the heavyweight title showdown? Let your voice be heard in the comments below. Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of Wilder vs. Fury.