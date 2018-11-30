Wilder vs. Fury Weigh-ins Live Stream & Results Today (Nov. 30)

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will tip the scales today (Nov. 30).

Boxing fans have been eagerly anticipating a heavyweight title bout between two undefeated bruisers. While they aren’t getting Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua just yet, they will be getting the next best thing. Wilder vs. Fury goes down tomorrow night inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The event will air live on Showtime pay-per-view.

Wilder vs. Fury Weigh-in Results

All fighters on the Wilder vs. Fury card will tip the scales. This will be the final time Wilder and face off before fight night. Their last staredown got a bit hostile and the two had to be separated.

You can catch a live stream of the weigh-ins above. The weigh-in stream is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET.

Below you can catch live results of the Wilder vs. Fury weigh-ins. Keep refreshing this page for live updates:

Deontay Wilder () vs. Tyson Fury ()

Jarrett Hurd (152.6) vs. Jason Wellborn (152.5)

Luis Ortiz (241) vs. Travis Kauffman (229)

Joe Joyce (262) vs. Joe Hanks (247.5)

