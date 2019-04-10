Wilson Reis: Flyweight Division Will Be Dead by July

This Saturday at UFC 236, two top-five flyweights will square off when Wilson Reis (#4) faces Alexandre Pantoja (#5) on the ESPN prelims. Even though Henry Cejudo defeated T.J. Dillashaw in a bout that could have ended the flyweight division on the spot had Dillashaw been victorious, and even though the UFC is still booking fights for the division, including a #1-contender bout announced earlier today between Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga, former title challenger Wilson Reis still belongs to the group that believes the flyweight division is living on borrowed time: (translation via Bloody Elbow)

“It’s really confusing,” Reis told Combate. “The UFC doesn’t tell fighters anything about the division, if it’s going to continue or not. I believe that, in the UFC, there is only me, Alexandre Pantoja, Jussier Formiga, Deiveson Figueiredo, Joseph Benavidez, and Henry Cejudo. Very few people. You can see that after Pantoja, in the rankings, there are only some odd fighters, so you can’t tell. I believe we’ll have flyweight fights up until June or July, tops, then they’ll end the division. Especially with Cejudo fighting at bantamweight.”

Wilson Reis believes that leaves him just enough time to get one more crack at the flyweight championship, but he is prepared to move up a division if it turns out that he is too late:

“That’s why this fight is so important,” Reis said. “A win could put me in a great position. I could get a title eliminator fight or a fight against some well ranked, like Formiga. Either that or I’ll move up. It’s all up in the air now. I’m only concerned about my next fight, about winning. I trained hard to score a great win on Saturday.”

Do you agree with Wilson Reis? Do you believe the flyweight division will be over by July?