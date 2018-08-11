Wilson Reis vs Ben Nguyen Reported For UFC Adelaide

Wilson Reis vs Ben Nguyen is reportedly on for UFC Adelaide.

A report from Combate reveals that Reis and Nguyen are set to clash inside the Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Australia. The event takes place on Dec. 1. So far Reis vs. Nguyen has been the only reported match for the card.

Wilson Reis vs Ben Nguyen – Recent Outings

Reis is hoping to snap a three-fight skid. He hasn’t had a win since Feb. 2017. In his current slump, Reis has lost to Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo, and John Moraga. While those defeats came at the hands of stiff competition, Reis is in dangerous waters as another loss could lead to a release.

Meanwhile, Nguyen has gone 2-2 in his last four bouts. Following a TKO loss to Louis Smolka, “Ben 10” earned back-to-back victories over Geane Herrera and Tim Elliot. He then ran into Jussier Formiga, who submitted him back in February.

When Reis meets Nguyen, he’ll do so in enemy territory. While Nguyen was born in the United States, he fights out of Brisbane, Australia. Nguyen was unsuccessful in his last bout in Australia, so he’ll look to right the wrong just a few weeks short of winter.

Who do you think walks out of UFC Adelaide victorious?