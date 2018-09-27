Mike Winkeljohn On If He Thinks Jon Jones Will Fight At UFC 230

There has been a ton of speculation as to when Jon Jones could make his Octagon return. Jones was handed a 15-month United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension for a failed 2017 drug test. The suspension is retroactive to when the failed sample was collected, making him eligible to return next month.

With that being said, there has been a ton of speculation that Jones could return to headline the UFC 230 pay-per-view (PPV) in New York. That suggestion has been denied by both UFC President Dana White and Jones’ manager. Now, Jones’ coach is chiming in on the matter.

Winkeljohn On Jones At UFC 230

Mike Winkeljohn spoke to Submission Radio recently and was asked whether or not he thinks Jones will fight at UFC 230. Here’s what he had to say:

“I wouldn’t put money on him being there for the Madison Square Garden card. You know what, Jon is so smart that he wants to come back and do it right. He’s not in any rush to jump in there and do it ill prepared.

“He wants to make sure he trains for the opponent once he finds out what that opponent is and do his homework. That’s what people don’t understand about Jon Jones, is he does his homework. Hours and hours and hours of studying tape, and hours and hours hitting these unpredictable things that he uses in the fight.

“But they’re really predictable for him because he’s put so much time into practicing. Jon is a student and a master of the game at reading his opponent. He knows what his opponent’s gonna do before they do it because he studies them.

“So, I would think Jon would want to find out who that is and have a good training camp for it.”

Do you think Jones will fight at UFC 230?