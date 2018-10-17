Mike Winkeljohn Hopes “Cowboy” Returns To Jackson-Wink

There are some serious issues between the Jackson-Wink mixed martial arts (MMA) gym and UFC veteran Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Earlier this year “Cowboy” took to “The Joe Rogan Experience” to voice his grievances with his longtime gym. He especially had some harsh words for coach Mike Winkeljohn.

These issues seemed to really come to light after Cerrone’s upcoming opponent, Mike Perry, was welcomed into the gym. Cerrone noted that the gym has turned into a “puppy mill.” Recently, Winkeljohn joined “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” and was asked about the matter. Winkeljohn said he believes the issues can be worked out. He’d also love for Cerrone to return to the gym (via MMA Mania):

“The only person not here is Donald at the moment, but I am hoping in my heart that down the road we can get Donald to come back. Donald is hard-headed, kind of like myself.

“He has been a big part of our team over the years and it’s a terrible thing that happened and I kind of wish it didn’t happen,” Winkeljohn said.

“But we got a fight coming up with him and Perry. Everybody just has a job to do and we will get through it.”

