Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Considering Comeback, Including Joshua & Fury Rematches

At nearly 43-years-old, Wladimir Klitschko seems to be considering a comeback to the boxing ring. Klitschko initially decided to retire back in 2017 after he wasn’t able to land a rematch with Anthony Joshua. However, Fox Sports’ Mike Coppinger reports that Klitschko was discussing a three-fight deal with the DAZN streaming service.

His first fight would be a tune-up bout, followed by rematches with Joshua and Tyson Fury:

Sources: Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko was discussing a three-fight deal with DAZN that would end his retirement. First fight would be a tune-up, followed by rematches with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, in that order — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 17, 2019

However, Klitschko told Sports Illustrated that the reports weren’t true, and he’s instead focusing on trying to land a fight with Dillian Whyte. He initially wasn’t interested in a fight with Whyte, but is focused on a comeback at the moment:

Klitschko told @SIChrisMannix it wasn’t true that he would discussing a fight with Dillian Whyte. He in fact wasn’t interested in boxing Whyte, but he’s keen on a comeback — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 17, 2019

Klitschko hasn’t fought since April of 2017. He was undefeated for over a decade, since his last defeat in 2004, before running into Tyson Fury in 2015. However, Fury bested the Russian via unanimous decision. Klitschko lost his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles as a result. After nearly two years, Klitschko returned to face Anthony Joshua. The Englishman finished Klitschko in the 11th round via TKO.

Now, with the resurgence the division has seen over the years, Klitschko seems to want to get in on the action.

Do you think Klitschko should return to the ring against the likes of Fury and Joshua?