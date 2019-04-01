Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Returning In May After Inking DAZN Deal

It looks like Wladimir Klitschko will be making his return to the boxing ring soon. According to a report from Ukrainian website Sport Arena, the 43-year-old former champion has committed to an in-ring return next month.
Klitschko has reportedly agreed to a $120 million, three-fight deal with the DAZN streaming service. His first fight back will go down on May 25 from the Olympic Stadium in Ukrainian capital, Kiev. An opponent for Klitschko’s return has not yet been determined. His older brother, Vitali Klitschko – a former WBC heavyweight champion – is the mayor of Kiev.
Who would you like to see Klitschko fight on his new three-fight deal with DAZN?