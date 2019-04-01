Wladimir Klitschko Reportedly Returning In May After Inking DAZN Deal

Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko reportedly returning to the ring in May after inking a deal with DAZN.

It looks like Wladimir Klitschko will be making his return to the boxing ring soon. According to a report from Ukrainian website Sport Arena, the 43-year-old former champion has committed to an in-ring return next month.

Klitschko has reportedly agreed to a $120 million, three-fight deal with the DAZN streaming service. His first fight back will go down on May 25 from the Olympic Stadium in Ukrainian capital, Kiev. An opponent for Klitschko’s return has not yet been determined. His older brother, Vitali Klitschko – a former WBC heavyweight champion – is the mayor of Kiev.

Sport Arena’s report includes that a fight against a top-tier heavyweight such as Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, or Tyson Fury is included in the deal. Klitschko hasn’t fought inside the ring since his April 2017 defeat to Joshua in England. He was defeated by Joshua via 11th round TKO.

The pair drew a crowd of 90,000 from London’s Wembley Stadium, and received the “Fight Of The Year” award for 2017. Perhaps a rematch could be on the horizon with both men now reportedly working with DAZN . Before that, Joshua will defend his heavyweight throne against Jarrell Miller in June.

Who would you like to see Klitschko fight on his new three-fight deal with DAZN?