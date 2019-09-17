Women’s Flyweight Suspended By USADA, Released From UFC

A women’s flyweight has not only been suspended, but she’s also lost her spot on the UFC roster.

Frota earned her UFC contract through Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series. While she was 9-0 going into the promotion, she has gone 0-2 since. Frota suffered a split decision loss to Livia Renata Souza and was stopped by Gillian Robertson in her last outing.

Frota Suspended By USADA, Released From UFC

Earlier today (Sept. 17), USADA announced that Frota accepted a two-year sanction after violating the anti-doping policy.

“USADA announced today that Sarah Frota Lima, of Santa Catarina, Brazil, has accepted a two-year sanction for a violation of the UFC® Anti-Doping Policy after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Frota Lima, 32, tested positive for multiple stanozolol metabolites, including 16α-hydroxystanozolol, 3’,16-dihydroxystanozolol, and 4β,16-dihydroxystanozolol, as the result of an in-competition urine sample she provided on July 27, 2019 at UFC 240 Edmonton, where she lost by technical knockout. Stanozolol is a non-Specified Substance in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency Prohibited List.

Frota Lima’s two-year period of ineligibility, the standard sanction for a non-Specified Substance under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, began on July 27, 2019, the date her positive sample was collected. The athlete’s positive test also falls under the jurisdiction of the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission, which has accepted USADA’s resolution of the case and recognized its sanction. Frota Lima has not competed in the UFC since her fight on July 27, 2019.”

MMAFighting.com’s Guilherme Cruz later brought word that Frota has been cut by the UFC.

Sarah Frota foi flagrada por uso de esteróide anabolizante e suspensa por dois anos pela USADA após a derrota no UFC 240, em julho.



Pra completar, a equipe da brasileira me confirmou que ela foi demitida do UFC. https://t.co/j487NFaRtT — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) September 17, 2019

“Sarah [Frota] was spotted for anabolic steroid use and suspended for two years by USADA following the defeat at UFC 240 in July. To top it off, the Brazilian team confirmed to me that she was fired from UFC.”