Woodley Claims Jon Jones Reached Out to Him Ahead of Covington Bout

Tyron Woodley has revealed that Jon Jones offered him assistance.

Woodley is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight title holder. “The Chosen One” is set for a title unification bout against Colby Covington. “Chaos” captured the interim welterweight gold when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos via unanimous decision earlier this month at UFC 225.

It’s no secret that Woodley and Covington have developed a bit of a beef. Covington has been revving up his trash talk and even fighters outside of his division get caught in the barbs. “Chaos” and Jones used to be roommates in college and Covington claimed “Bones” never showered and was always involved in bad activities.

Jones fired back at Covington and called him a disgusting person. During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Woodley said Jones reached out to him:

“It funny because Jon doesn’t reach out to me very much. Jon said, ‘Hey, whatever you need, brother. I want to help you.’ I told Jon, I said, ‘Man, you work so hard for your platform, from actually kicking ass and beating legends in their prime, and being one of the greatest fighters we’ve ever seen. Don’t give him your platform.’ Because he put a post up about him. I said, ‘I am going to kick his ass so bad, he’s gonna wish he was dead instead.’ He’s going to try to find a way out.’ I said, ‘So don’t worry about it.’ The dude was like, ‘It can’t happen soon enough.’”

Woodley hasn’t competed since a successful title defense against Demian Maia back in July 2017. The welterweight champion has been recovering from a torn labrum. He has fully healed from his injury and his title unification bout against Covington is expected to take place before the year concludes.

Do you think Tyron Woodley could benefit from Jon Jones’ assistance?