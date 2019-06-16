Woodley to Cejudo: “You’re Annoying Everybody”

Tyron Woodley has some strong advice for reigning UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo: cease and desist with the cringe. Only the words of the former UFC welterweight champion carried much more exasperation than the above paraphrase:

“Henry Cejudo, sit down somewhere, dawg,” Woodley said in the latest edition of The Hollywood Beatdown. “Sit down somewhere; you’re annoying everybody.”

Tyron Woodley’s comments seem to echo that of another UFC fighter who has no direct ties to Henry Cejudo former lightheavyweight title contender Anthony Smith, which is to say that there is no denying Henry Cejudo’s talent, but that it’s all the extracurricular activity that diminishes his greatness:

“He is a phenomenal fighter. It’s amazing that he’s been able to win an Olympic gold medal, which is more important to me than a UFC belt, because it’s the hardest thing that you can do in combat sports,” Woodley said. “He beat Demetrious Johnson, a pound for pound legend, won a belt in two divisions. So what I’m saying is that his resume is crazy in a very short period of time. But when you start doing that extra stuff, oof, just stop.”

Some of the “extra” stuff Woodley cited was the “burger king” outfit Cejudo wore during a pre-UFC 238 faceoff with Marlon Moraes as well as all the hat props Cejudo used in said faceoffs. Henry Cejudo is riding high as a reigning double champion and is even cozying up with the Bella Twins. But that did not prevent Tyron Woodley from reiterating his advice to Henry Cejudo in a straight delivery to The Messenger:

“Hey, man, you a beast. Keep killing it. Keep it up in the Octagon,” Woodley said before issuing the final prescription: “Tone down the extraness by like 10. Take it down 10, and you set.”

Do you agree with Tyron Woodley? Should Henry Cejudo take the “cringe” down a notch or 10?