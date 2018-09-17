Woodley: UFC Failing To Use Me To Appeal To African American Audience

Tyron Woodley doesn’t think the UFC is using him to the best of their ability. “T-Wood” is an absolute stud, making a case as being one of the greatest welterweight fighters of all time. “The Chosen One” is extremely well-rounded and has had a dominant reign as 170-pound king.

Woodley comes hot off a second-round submission win over Darren Till, successfully defending his welterweight title in the process. He recently did an interview with Sway’s Universe to promote his new song, “Beat Yo Ass.” Here’s what he had to say (via MMA Mania):

“This sport is trying to be parallel with NFL, MLB, and all these other sports. You wanna be taken seriously,” Woodley said.

“You got people who wanna f*ck with the sport. But they think MMA is a whole bunch of crazy white people beating each other’s ass with a sprinkle of a few brothers.

“But it’s my job to get the people from the barbershop. To bring over the Mayweather fans, and I think as an organization we failed to get me to grab that market.”

