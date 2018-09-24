Woodley Wants McGregor To Win At UFC 229 So He Can “Smash” Him

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has his eyes on the money fight. And what bigger target to go after than Conor McGregor? McGregor has the opportunity to win back the lightweight title. He’ll challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 next month.

Should he win, the thought of chasing a third and record-breaking title might entice the Irishman. UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley told TMZ (via International Business Times) that he hopes McGregor emerges victorious against Khabib. But for his own “selfish purposes”.

Woodley would like to make some big money by being McGregor’s next foe inside the Octagon:

“I’ll be there [at UFC 229]. I’ll be working the (commentary) desk…,” Woodley said. “I would think that if Khabib’s really about that action, he’s going to do what he says, it’s going to be really tough for Conor to have any lead in that arm to throw that knockout punch in the fourth or fight round, so I would say Khabib to win.”

“But just for selfish purposes, if Conor wins, then the only fight that makes sense is for him to fight me. Try and get a third belt. From an analyst hat, my mind says Khabib but my bank account and my legacy says Conor. I would take that fight in a heartbeat.”

Do you think Woodley vs. McGregor is the next fight the UFC will make?