WSOF Champion Marlon Moraes ‘Entertaining Offer’ to Fight Jimmie Rivera at UFC 210

If all goes as planned, World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes could be making his next appearance inside the Octagon.

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager for Moraes, told MMAjunkie on Thursday that his client is interested in a bout at UFC 210 with Jimmie Rivera.

Moraes’ contract with the WSOF expired after his most recent title defense, which came at WSOF 34 vs. Josenaldo Silva.

“I believe Marlon is capable of beating any bantamweight in the world,” Abdelaziz said. “Jimmie needs a fight, and Marlon deserves to fight a top-ranked opponent if he signs with the UFC. This fight just makes sense.”

Moraes is 18-4-1 overall and went a perfect 11-0 with the WSOF. Rivera (20-1) was scheduled to meet Bryan Caraway this past weekend, but Caraway bowed out with an injury.