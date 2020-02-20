WWE Star Becky Lynch Picks Conor McGregor Over Khabib In Potential Rematch

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch believes Conor McGregor can get revenge on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor and Nurmagomedov did battle back in Oct. 2018. McGregor was attempting to become a two-time UFC lightweight champion. It wasn’t meant to be, at least not at that time. Nurmagomedov nabbed a fourth-round submission win to score his first successful title defense. After the bout, a brawl ensued between both camps leading to suspensions and fines.

Becky Lynch Thinks McGregor Beats Khabib In Rematch

Lynch made media rounds to hype WWE’s announcement of WrestleMania going to Hollywood in 2021. When asked by TMZ Sports about a potential rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, “The Man” said she’s siding with the “Notorious” one (h/t BJPenn.com).

“Conor’s got it. Of course, I’m going to say me countryman. He’s got it, he’s got it. He outstruck Khabib in that last night and I think he’s been working. You saw it in the last fight. He’s got a new gameplan, his head is firmly in it, and I think he wins it,” Lynch said.

Many are already talking about the possibility of Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor II but one man has a chance to derail those plans. Tony Ferguson will challenge “The Eagle” on April 18 in the main event of UFC 249. “El Cucuy” certainly isn’t an easy fight and he hasn’t been defeated since May 2012.

McGregor made his return to the Octagon a successful one. The first man to hold UFC titles in two weight classes simultaneously took on Donald Cerrone last month. McGregor starched “Cowboy” to earn a TKO victory in 40 seconds. It’s McGregor’s first victory since Nov. 2016.

Almost a full year after his victory over McGregor, Nurmagomedov successfully retained his gold against Dustin Poirier. “The Eagle” submitted “The Diamond” in the third round of their UFC 242 main event.