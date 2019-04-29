WWE’s Lilian Garcia Joins Professional Fighters League as In Cage Announcer

WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is moving from the squared circle to the cage as she joins the Professional Fighters League as the new in-cage announcer

On Monday, Professional Fighters League officials announced that the 15-year veteran of World Wrestling Entertainment would be joining the PFL as the new in-cage announcer starting with season 2 kicking off on May 9.

“I’m looking forward to stepping in the cage and getting back to introducing fighters to the masses, something I truly love and have missed,” Garcia said in a statement. “What I find most intriguing about the PFL is that every fight matters. Each fighter enters the cage knowing they are competing for a shot at a title and million-dollar prize.

“There is so much drama surrounding that moment, and I’m honored to help bring it to life for fans in the arena and watching at home.”

Garcia will be announcing the fighters for every card in the PFL after serving as one of the in-ring voices for WWE for more than a decade. Garcia was a stalwart at many WWE events including WrestleMania and she has also showed off her singing chops by performing the National Anthem at numerous sporting events as well.

Garcia hasn’t been as busy in WWE in recent years, although she still hosts a popular podcast called “Chasing Glory” that features some of the biggest names from the professional wrestling industry.

Now she will be crossing over into mixed martial arts where she will be announcing all of the fights for the PFL.

PFL is set up as a regular season and playoff format with fighters competing for the ultimate grand prize — $1 million per weight class with the finals taking place on New Year’s Eve in New York.

Garcia’s debut will come on Thursday, May 9 with all of the PFL season 2 fights airing live on ESPN2 and/or ESPN+ in the United States.