XFN 356: Jimmy Flick looking to parlay win into UFC opportunity

This May will be Jimmy Flick’s ninth year fighting professionally. With a win on Friday night, Flick may finally earn his opportunity to compete in the UFC.

Multiple times in his career, bantamweight Jimmy Flick has been on the brink of breaking into the UFC. Continually fighting the very best the bantamweight prospect market has to offer. Looking for that special run that earns him a shot to compete on the grandest stages mixed martial arts has to offer.

Flick can make it three wins in a row on Friday night if he can get past Ray Rodriguez at XFN 356. An event airing LIVE on UFC Fight Pass from the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Even though Flick is aware that he missed out on his last opportunity, he is focused on not letting that happen again. Refusing to allow any doubt to creep in. ” … I have a couple losses where this is my shot. Where I thought the win would have done it, but if you look at my career I always bounce back. I always bounce back. I always have. I just need to keep it going…”

Contrary to the common belief, it’s not all about the winning streak, but also creating a buzz around his name. He is doing everything he can to show people he deserves to fight the best at 135 lbs. “I’m the number one 135er here in Oklahoma and I don’t feel like I’m being talked about enough. Like you said on social media. I’m trying to do giveaways. I’m doing any and everything I can to get my name out there. The UFC just had Jon Linneker back out. I told my manager, ‘Message him. I want it. I’m ready. My weights good. Let’s do it.’ I got shot down. I’m going to just keep taking out these guys. Hopefully one of these days when I do send that message I get that call…”

Listen to the whole interview and hear more from Flick about his thoughts on Ray, his ideal path to the UFC, and his thoughts on going to decision.

Stick with MMANews.com throughout the night and find out the latest with Jimmy Flick. Make sure to watch his fight LIVE on UFC Fight Pass. With the Main Event beginning at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

