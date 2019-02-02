XFN 356: Ray Rodriguez looking to put it all together

Ray Rodriguez has rolled with the punches throughout his career. A win on Friday night put him back on track to achieve his end goal.

Ray Rodriguez has always made the best of his situation. Regardless of being on the highest of highs or the lowest of lows, he has managed to maintain a positive mindset and never allowed himself to think too far ahead. An impressive win over Jimmy Flick on Friday night may put him in the drivers seat to a UFC opportunity.

This past October Ray was in a similar situation where a win could have put him in the UFC. After a tough loss against now UFC fight Chris Gutierrez, Rodriguez refused to allow himself too much time to pout. “To be honest there was about a day or so where I was down on myself. I have my own Academy too. One thing I teach all my students is it’s important not to have a victim’s mentality, but rather have a victors mentality. I was upset for a little bit man, but I had to look in the mirror and say my time is coming…”

Rodriguez is aware of what’s at stake on Friday night and the consequences that a loss could bring. “It’s definitely a make or break fight. I hate to add that pressure, but I also have to be a realist. I am 31 years old and if I take a loss in this fight, I have to be comfortable knowing that it’s going to take a looong time to get back in that UFC picture…”

Listen to the whole full interview with Rodriguez where we discuss more about the fight, the pressures of fighting full time, and what he does with his spare time.

Stick with MMANews.com throughout the night and find out the latest with Ray Rodriguez. Make sure to watch his fight LIVE on UFC Fight Pass. With the Main Event beginning at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.