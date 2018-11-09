Yair Rodriguez: My Fighting Style Will Always Be The Same

Tomorrow night (Sat. November 10, 2018) Yair Rodriguez will make his return to the UFC’s Octagon. The Mexican star will headline UFC Denver opposite “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. Initially, Jung was to headline the card against Frankie Edgar. “Korean Zombie” said he was promised a featherweight title shot with a potential win over “The Answer.”

However, Rodriguez will now step in to face Jung after an injury sustained by Edgar. Rodriguez suffered his first loss in the UFC to Edgar back in May of 2017. The fight was stopped in between rounds by the doctors. After a lengthy layoff and match-making issues with the UFC, Rodriguez is finally back in the fold.

Rodriguez is a fan-favorite to watch inside the cage due to his flashy style of striking. But upon losing to a grappler the caliber of Edgar his last time out, many assume he’ll be taking a more conservative approach inside the cage moving forward. Speaking to media recently, Rodriguez insisted his style of fighting will always remain the same (via MMA Junkie):

“There are ups and downs in this career,” Rodriguez said. “It’s just part of the game. My style of fighting is going to be always the same. It’s who I am. If you go back and look into my first fights, you’re going to see the same Yair Rodriguez. It’s just who I am and how I like to fight, how I feel to fight.

“You cannot think out there. If you start thinking something, you won’t do anything. You’ve got to just be able to react and be fluid and just fight – just fight.”

What do you make of Rodriguez’s comments about his fighting style?