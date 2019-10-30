Yair Rodriguez Calls Out Conor McGregor

Yair Rodriguez is the latest fighter to call out Conor McGregor.

The Mexican took to Twitter late Tuesday night to call out ‘St. McGregor’ in hopes of getting a miracle fight with the Irishman.

" St. McGregor " @thenotoriousmma make me the miracle.

.

The miracle of facing the biggest fans in this world.



Mexico 🇲🇽 vs Ireland 🇮🇪



“San McGregor” @thenotoriousmma hazme el milagro.



El milagro de enfrentar a los más grandes fans de este mundo.



Mexico 🇲🇽 vs Irlanda 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/CWpvp1AV0F — Yair Rodriguez (@panteraufc) October 30, 2019

Yair Rodriguez is coming off of a decision win over Jeremy Stephens in the rematch just weeks after their first fight due to the no-contest. The Mexican also had a last-second highlight-reel knockout over Chan Sung Jung to get back into the win column.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, recently said he will return on Jan. 18 but his opponent is unknown. Donald Cerrone has said he has gotten a contract for the fight, but the UFC has not commented on the matter so Rodriguez is pushing for it.

However, the fight between the two seems unlikely given the fact that Rodriguez is a featherweight and McGregor is firmly a lightweight now and had trouble making 145. So, for now, the callout seems like an unlikely wish but Yair Rodriguez has put his name in the hat to fight the Irishman.