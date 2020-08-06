Yair Rodriguez Fires Back At Zabit Magomedsharipov

Yair Rodriguez has put Zabit Magomedsharipov on blast after his comments on their bout cancellation.

Rodriguez vs. Magomedsharipov was expected to headline a UFC event on Aug. 29. Those plans went awry. That’s because “El Pantera” suffered an ankle injury and has been forced out of the bout.

Yair Rodriguez Snaps Back At Zabit

Zabit took to his Twitter account to share a theory that Rodriguez has “no balls.” As expected, Rodriguez didn’t take too kindly to this and blasted Magomedsharipov in an Instagram post.

“@zabit_magomedsharipov Sit down and wait for me the way you have been waiting. You will get a real good taste of my big mexican balls soon enough and since when did you become the shit talker? That you or your manager? Either way you’ll both wait for me like the little dogs you are. Tongue out and begging. I’ll see you in October-November 5 rounds.”

This isn’t the first time the UFC has tried to make Rodriguez vs. Zabit a reality. Back in 2018, the bout appeared to be close to materializing but “El Pantera” was briefly released by the UFC.

Rodriguez hasn’t competed since Oct. 2019. He earned a unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Stephens. “El Pantera” has gone 2-0, 1 NC in his last three outings.