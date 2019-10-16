Yair Rodriguez Responds To Jeremy Stephens’ ‘If He Don’t Die, It Don’t Count’ Comment

Yair Rodriguez believes Jeremy Stephens is in a tailspin.

Rodriguez and Stephens shared the Octagon last month, but it was brief. “El Pantera” accidentally poked Stephens in the eyes and “Lil’ Heathen” couldn’t continue. They’ll run it back this Friday night (Oct. 18) in the co-main event of UFC Boston.

Rodriguez Says Stephens Is In His Own Head

Speaking to reporters during a media scrum, Rodriguez responded to Stephens saying if “El Pantera” doesn’t die, then a win doesn’t count (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think everybody has their own battles to deal with. If he thinks that way, then God bless him, bro, because he’s in the deep (expletive) right here (in his head),” Rodriguez said at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 6 media day. “I think he already has a lot of problems in his life and stuff that he has to deal with that I don’t even want to really keep pushing too much into his head. I want him fresh for this fight because he’s a tough opponent and I don’t want him to be weak. He’s just showing me that he’s weak, and I want him fresh. I want you fresh, bro.”

Rodriguez went on to say that he feels things will play out far different at UFC Boston than UFC Mexico City.

“I think this fight is completely different,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a completely different opponent because of his mindset. I changed my strategy, as well. If I can fight five rounds in high altitude, I can do three in sea level.”

Be sure to join us for coverage of UFC Boston. We’ll be bringing you live weigh-in results tomorrow morning. Of course on fight night, you can join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.