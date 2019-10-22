Yair Rodriguez Shows Respect To ‘Great Rival’ Jeremy Stephens

Yair Rodriguez and Jeremy Stephens have appeared to put their beef to rest.

Things got ugly between Rodriguez and Stephens at the conclusion of UFC Mexico City. Rodriguez accidentally poked Stephens in the eyes early and “Lil’ Heathen” couldn’t continue. This sparked a war of words between the two and even a brief altercation in a hotel lobby.

Yair Rodriguez Pays Respect To Jeremy Stephens

The two squared off again at UFC Boston. After three rounds of thrilling action, the two embraced and Rodriguez was awarded the unanimous decision win. Taking to his Instagram account, Rodriguez praised Stephens.

“I have a great team, there are plenty of words to express such gratitude, not only to my coaches but also to my friends and my family for always being with me. Despite all the bitterness that can become an experience, we always look for the positive side of things and improve as human beings.

I had a pending account against a great rival, I knew it would be a hard test in my career but I feel grateful and blessed by God for the opportunity to win this victory.

Focused and improving day by day, I am sure that I will reach the top in this world.

I go with everything and everything but I do not go alone…

I HAVE A GREAT TEAM!

My respects for this warrior who, despite all that happened before this fight at the end, showed respect and that this is only part of the ‘business’ business. .

I only seek to face the best of the best in the division and I hope that the [UFC] after 9 fights for them, within which 8 are victories, 7 bonuses for fights and performances of the night, give me the opportunity to fight soon for a world title.”